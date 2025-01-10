Whangārei Vegetation Fire Update #5

Fire and Emergency New Zealand now has the vegetation fire in Whangārei under control, and is standing crews down for the evening at 8pm.

Incident Controller Denis Cooper says several crews will be back in the morning to extinguish the remainder of the fire and damp down hotspots.

"It’s been a big effort for our firefighters - who are both career firefighters and volunteers - and they’ve done a great job," he says.

"We also appreciate the support of our community, and all the kind messages."

