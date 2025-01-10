Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Motorcyclist Dies Following Crash In Palmerston North On 6 January

Friday, 10 January 2025, 5:25 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A motorcyclist critically injured in a crash in Palmerston North on 6 January has passed away in hospital.

The crash, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Manapouri Crescent in Hokowhitu at around 2.10pm on Monday 6 January.

The motorcyclist was transported to Palmerston North Hospital with critical injuries and was subsequently transferred to Wellington Hospital.

Tragically, he died in Wellington Hospital on 9 January.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

