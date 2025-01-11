Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Murder Charged Filed In Avondale Death

Saturday, 11 January 2025, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong:

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in Avondale overnight.

Police were called to Holly Street shortly after 1:30am where they located the woman’s body inside a property.

A scene examination is ongoing and will extend into tomorrow.

A 35-year-old man charged with murder has been remanded in custody to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death, and locals can expect a Police presence in the area over the next couple of days.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 