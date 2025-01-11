Murder Charged Filed In Avondale Death

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong:

A man has been charged with murder following the discovery of a woman’s body in Avondale overnight.

Police were called to Holly Street shortly after 1:30am where they located the woman’s body inside a property.

A scene examination is ongoing and will extend into tomorrow.

A 35-year-old man charged with murder has been remanded in custody to appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the death, and locals can expect a Police presence in the area over the next couple of days.

