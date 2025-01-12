Black Jack Road Vegetation Fire Update #2

Fire and Emergency will continue work on the Black Jack Road fire today with three helicopters and four ground crews.

Incident Controller, Shane Bromley, says "Black Jack Road will be closed all day today with stop go traffic management supporting access for residents. There will be periods of total road closure to allow our firefighters to work safely. We will let everyone know when the road reopens."

There have been no evacuations due to the fire and it’s estimated the fire is approximately 600m x 600m. A strong southerly wind is blowing smoke from the fire out to sea.

It is not known how the fire started at this stage. An investigation will take place to determine the cause.

