Black Jack Road Vegetation Fire Update #3

Supplied: Fire and Emergency NZ

Crews continue to work on the Black Jack Road vegetation fire this afternoon.

Incident Controller, Shane Bromley, says while the fire is under control, it is not yet contained. It is hoped the fire will be contained by the end of today.

"While flames aren’t visible to the public, the fire is still smouldering. The western side of the fire is inaccessible to ground crews, so we still have three helicopters working on that side of the fire."

Crews this afternoon are focused on dampening down hotspots and the left-hand flank of the fire.

Black Jack Road is still closed with limited access under traffic management.

Shane Bromley would like to thank the public for allowing firefighters to work safely through following the traffic restrictions.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

