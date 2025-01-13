Arrests Made Following Burglaries Involving Fleeing Drivers

Five people have been arrested in the Bay of Plenty District following two burglaries involving fleeing drivers.

At about 3:45am today Police responded to Tamamutu Street, Taupo, after a vehicle was used to gain entry to a store. The offenders then fled the scene in a second vehicle.

Police signalled the driver to stop at the end of Tumunui Road after the vehicle was seen driving north through Golden Springs towards Rotorua, however they continued. A pursuit was not initiated; instead, Police successfully deployed tyre deflation devices on Hemo Road at the entry to Rotorua.

The vehicle came to a stop on Clayton Road around 4:40am, where the occupants fled the vehicle on foot and were swiftly arrested with the assistance of a Police dog unit.

Four young people between the ages of 15 and 20 are due to appear in the Rotorua Youth Court today on charges including burglary, failing to stop, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, and possessing an offensive weapon.

In a second incident, a patched gang member was arrested near Kawerau after stealing a vehicle in Bayview, Napier and fleeing Police.

At around 2:10pm yesterday [Sunday] a vehicle was reportedly stolen from a Bayview address, after the owner left the vehicle for a brief time while in the driveway while he stopped in at the house. The alleged offender has then driven along State Highway 5 towards Taupo where it was observed driving past the Tarawera Café.

The vehicle was signalled to stop on State Highway 5, however the driver continued, and a pursuit was not initiated. Instead, Police followed from a distance until spikes were successfully deployed at McKee Road south of Kawerau, where the vehicle came to a stop and the driver was arrested.

The 41-year-old man is due to appear in the Rotorua District Court today on charges of failing to stop and burglary.

Inspector Herby Ngawhika, Rotorua Area Commander, says this was an excellent example of inter-district and inter-area communication which has led to the arrest of the offenders involved in two burglaries.

“Successful plans were put in place which allowed Police to resolve these potentially dangerous situations without incident,” he says.

“We will continue to work hard to hold offenders to account, and we remind people to continue to report anything unusual or suspicious to us so we can respond appropriately.”

You can report information to us by calling 111 if it’s happening now or via 105 either online or over the phone if it’s after the fact.

