Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Investigations Continuing Following Fatal Crash, Clarkville

Monday, 13 January 2025, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Peter Cooper, Canterbury Rural Area Commander:

Police can confirm that the two deceased in a crash on Butchers Road, Clarkville on 11 January were a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

While investigations into the cause of the crash continue, initial indications suggest high speed was a factor in this crash, where the vehicle collided with a power pole.

Police continue to work with the families involved and offer their sympathies to them during this traumatic time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 