Investigations Continuing Following Fatal Crash, Clarkville

Inspector Peter Cooper, Canterbury Rural Area Commander:

Police can confirm that the two deceased in a crash on Butchers Road, Clarkville on 11 January were a 20-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

While investigations into the cause of the crash continue, initial indications suggest high speed was a factor in this crash, where the vehicle collided with a power pole.

Police continue to work with the families involved and offer their sympathies to them during this traumatic time.

