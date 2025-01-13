Eagle Eyes Contain Construction Site Burglars

A group of people who allegedly entered a Point Chevalier construction site and attempted to break into containers have been caught on camera.

At about 11.15pm, Police were notified after an alarm was activated at the Parr Road North site.

Senior Sergeant Alan Rowland, Auckland City West Area Response Manager, says Police were able to access CCTV on site, which showed a number of people at the property.

“The Police Eagle helicopter was also able to assist, locating one person who appeared to have bolt cutters and another two who looked to be moving to a neighbouring property.

“Officers, including the dog unit, arrived quickly and took four people into custody without incident,” Senior Sergeant Rowland says.

“This is a great example of exceptional Police work where we located and apprehended the offenders in a timely manner and they will now be held to account for their actions.

“We simply won’t tolerate antisocial behaviour like this in our communities.”

Three men aged 54, 55 and 60, will appear in Auckland District Court today charged with burglary.

