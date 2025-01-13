Marlborough Flags To Fly At Half Mast

The New Zealand flag will fly at half mast on public buildings in Marlborough this Thursday 16 January, in memory of Senior Sergeant Lyn Fleming, who was killed on duty on New Year’s Day.

Sergent Fleming gave 38 years’ service to the Tasman Police District, which includes Marlborough, Kaikōura, Nelson, the Tasman District and the West Coast.

A funeral service will be held this Thursday at 1pm at Nelson’s Trafalgar Centre and will be livestreamed at Nelson Cathedral.

Mayor Nadine Taylor will attend the service on behalf of the people of Marlborough, alongside Nelson Mayor Nick Smith and Tasman Mayor Tim King. Prime Minister the Rt Hon Christopher Luxon will also be in attendance.

At the request of the Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, the New Zealand flag will fly at half-mast on all public buildings in New Zealand on Thursday. Public buildings in Marlborough include the council offices in Blenheim and Picton.

