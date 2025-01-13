Cooler Than Usual Temperatures To Continue Across Aotearoa New Zealand

Covering period of Monday 13th - Thursday 16th January

MetService is forecasting settled and mostly dry weather for much of New Zealand this week, with little to no rain forecast for most. Cool temperatures continue in the east early in the week. However, warmer, humid air with rain may move onto the country as we near the end of the week.

MetService Meteorologist, Surprise Mhlongo said, “Cool temperatures are expected to stick around this week, is expected especially in the eastern areas thanks to the southerly flow driven by a high pressure system that’s currently dominating New Zealand. However, western areas and the lower South Island continue to be the best places to be this summer, with Wanaka temperatures forecast to average 28°C this week while the West Coast basks in sunshine.”

Although it will be cooler, mainly fine weather is forecast for much of the country.

“Even though there could be days of a few showers in some places during the morning and afternoon, it will be a mainly fine week for the southern North Island, with dry but cold evenings.”, added Mhlongo.

Towards the end of the week, A complex low pressure system from the north is set to bring rain and warmer temperatures.

“A band of rain and strong warm northeasterly winds may move onto Northland on Friday, gradually spreading to Auckland during the day. At this point, there is still some uncertainty on the amount of rain that we might see there, so we advise everyone to keep up with our local forecasts for your weekend plans”, said Mhlongo.

