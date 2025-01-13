Black Jack Fire Update #6

Firefighters supported by helicopters are making steady progress strengthening containment lines on the flanks of the Black Jack fire in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Four crews are fighting the fire on the eastern and southern flanks and three helicopters are attacking the fire on the steep and inaccessible western flank.

Incident Controller Shane Bromley said that weather conditions were relatively favourable this morning but will be more challenging this afternoon and tomorrow, with higher temperatures, lower relative humidity and stronger winds.

The safety of firefighters and the public remained the top priority.

Access to Black Jack Road continues to be under stop-go management while firefighting operations are underway to ensure the safety of firefighters and the public. The walking track through the fireground will remain closed until the fire is fully extinguished.

Shane Bromley said Fire and Emergency was working closely with iwi and the Department of Conservation, and eleven DOC firefighters are working on the fireground today.

Fire and Emergency's specialist drone team will carry out thermal imaging tonight to identify hotspots that firefighters will target tomorrow. It is likely to take several days to fully extinguish the fire.

