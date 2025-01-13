Ecostore Commits $323k To ‘cultural Shift’ In Safety

AI technology with real time hazard alerts is central to a new safety commitment WorkSafe New Zealand has accepted from the well-known household brand, Ecostore.

It comes after a worker suffered chemical burns to his eyes while making dishwasher powder in March 2023. The worker was injured while trying to shut off a pressurised hose that had come loose and was spraying hazardous liquid into the air at Ecostore’s factory in Pakuranga, Auckland.

WorkSafe investigated and found an inadequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE), particularly eyewear, staff training gaps for chemical handling, and lack of emergency management.

In response to the incident Ecostore is making what it calls an “holistic cultural shift” on health and safety worth over $323,000. The company applied to WorkSafe for an enforceable undertaking, which is a binding commitment to bring about health and safety improvements. It includes:

Installation of CCTV systems incorporating AI technology to identify situations or events that could indicate risks to workers’ health and safety.

A new working platform for liquids manufacturing, and other new controls to minimise workers’ exposure to risk and improve health outcomes.

Reparation to the victim.

Funding a pilot programme by Blind Low Vision NZ to educate and support businesses employing visually impaired staff, with a focus on workplace health and safety, inclusion, and wellbeing.

Development and delivery of a webinar with the Employers and Manufacturers Association, highlighting the incident and key learnings.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Businesses must manage their risks and chemical safety is non-negotiable. We are pleased to see Ecostore putting things right and being a change-maker in the manufacturing and distribution sector,” says WorkSafe’s regulatory support manager, Mark Horgan.

WorkSafe will regularly monitor progress on the agreed commitments and can resume prosecution of Ecostore if necessary.

“Ecostore’s investment exceeds what even the courts may have ordered in penalties. This demonstrates a substantial commitment to health and safety, with benefits circled back to the community, workers, and industry,” says Mark Horgan.

Manufacturing is one of New Zealand’s most dangerous sectors, which is why it’s a focus of WorkSafe’s new strategy. Our priority plan for manufacturing notes exposure to hazardous substances as a specific source of high harm. WorkSafe’s role is to influence businesses to meet their responsibilities and keep people healthy and safe.

Read the decision document : https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/laws-and-regulations/enforceable-undertakings/accepted-enforceable-undertakings/ecostore-company-limited/



Read our guide on hazardous substances risk management : https://www.worksafe.govt.nz/dmsdocument/2626-hazardous-substance-risk-management-quick-guide

Statement from Ecostore’s group chief operating officer, Tony Acland:

Safety is a cornerstone of Ecostore and we deeply regret the serious harm experienced on our site. We acknowledge the professional and personal impact such an experience has on an individual, as well as the wider team.

We recognise the importance of going beyond just compliance, and we take our responsibility to ensure the health and safety of our employees incredibly seriously. We are committed to continuous improvement in this space and have already implemented numerous advancements. We also offer an anonymous reporting channel so our team can feel empowered to share all concerns.

Ecostore sees the Enforceable Undertaking not only as an opportunity to improve our processes but as a chance to contribute to industry-wide, best-practice policy that improves the safety of everyone working in manufacturing. We will also engage with Blind Low Vision NZ to support visually impaired workers in finding pathways into productive work with a focus on their wellbeing and safety.

As a New Zealand business, we are dedicated to maintaining our high standards of safety for all of Aotearoa and are hopeful that sharing our health and safety learnings with other manufacturers will have a real impact on raising awareness and improving the culture in similar workplaces.

© Scoop Media