Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Black Jack Fire Update #9

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 11:58 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Firefighters have spent the morning digging out hotspots in two areas of the Black Jack fireground that were pinpointed by Fire and Emergency NZ's drone team last night.

As each deepseated fire is exposed, helicopters with monsoon buckets drop water to extinguish the burning vegetation, which includes large logs.

Incident Controller Shane Bromley said that the crews were working carefully on steep terrain above Black Jack Road, and described it as "slow going". Traffic management is in place: the road opens for 15 minutes every hour on the hour.

This afternoon the firefighters will switch to patrolling the fireground, monitoring for any signs of flare-ups as strengthening winds, higher temperatures and lower relative humidity will all increase the chance of increased fire behaviour.

There are five crews operating today, supported by two helicopters and an incident management team.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 