Fire Permits Suspended For Te Tai Tokerau Northland This Week

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 12:02 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has suspended fire permits issued to applicants in the Northland District as of 11am this morning.

This decision will be reviewed on Sunday 19 January.

Northland District Manager Wipari Henwood says this is because the area has had significantly less than expected rainfall and hot, dry conditions over the last couple of months.

"Due to drought conditions in Te Tai Tokerau, we now have extreme fire risk in the area," he says.

"Added to that, higher wind speeds with lower relative humidity will precede the wet weather front forecast for this weekend.

"The wildfire in Whangārei over the last week shows what it looks like when a fire gets going in these conditions.

"We now consider that the risk of fire in Northland is too high to allow any kind of fire activity, so permits already issued to people in Northland are now suspended until further notice.

"We have taken this step to keep people and property safe, and to protect our environment."

For more information about protecting your home and family from fire please go to: checkitsalright.nz.

© Scoop Media

