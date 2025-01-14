Homicide Investigation, Thames

Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Thames Hospital overnight.

At around 3:40pm on Monday 13 January, Police responded to reports of an altercation at a residential address on Rolleston Street, where one person was located with moderate injuries.

The person was transported to hospital where their condition has continued to decline. They passed away overnight.

Police are making enquiries to locate a person of interest. Those involved are believed to be known to each other and Police do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider community.

Enquiries into the full circumstances of what occurred remain ongoing and a scene examination is under way at the address.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, in particular we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed an altercation in Rolleston St around 3.40pm on Monday afternoon.

If you have any information, please contact police via 105 either online or over the phone referencing file number: 250113/5723

