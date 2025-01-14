Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Woman Arrested At Glenfield Mall

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A woman is in Police custody following an earlier altercation involving a person known to her in the Glenfield area.

The incident occurred just before 2pm on Glenfield Road, when a man suffered a minor stab wound to his hand.

Inspector Mike Rickards says the offender fled the scene towards nearby Glenfield Mall.

“Our staff, who were armed as a precaution, responded and located the woman near a store inside the mall,” he says.

“Our staff take these sorts of incidents seriously and moved quickly to resolve this matter without further incident.

“I would like to reassure the public that there are no ongoing risks in relation to this incident, and the woman is in custody.”

Inspector Rickards says the man will receive treatment for his injury.

Charges for the woman will follow in due course.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 