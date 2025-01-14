Woman Arrested At Glenfield Mall

A woman is in Police custody following an earlier altercation involving a person known to her in the Glenfield area.

The incident occurred just before 2pm on Glenfield Road, when a man suffered a minor stab wound to his hand.

Inspector Mike Rickards says the offender fled the scene towards nearby Glenfield Mall.

“Our staff, who were armed as a precaution, responded and located the woman near a store inside the mall,” he says.

“Our staff take these sorts of incidents seriously and moved quickly to resolve this matter without further incident.

“I would like to reassure the public that there are no ongoing risks in relation to this incident, and the woman is in custody.”

Inspector Rickards says the man will receive treatment for his injury.

Charges for the woman will follow in due course.

