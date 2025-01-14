Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Cash, Cannabis And Vehicles Seized Following Taranaki Warrant

Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 4:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Cash seized (Photo/Supplied)
Seized Motorcycle (Photo/Supplied)
Cannabis (Photo/Supplied)

Taranaki Police have seized cash, drugs and vehicles following a search warrant in Fitzroy on 9 January.

Approximately $5,000 cash was seized in the warrant, as well as around 100 ounces of cannabis.

Three vehicles were also seized from the property, a Holden Colorado ute and two Harley Davidson motorcycles. The three vehicles have a combined value of nearly $90,000.

A 35-year-old man was taken into custody at the Fitzroy address and is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court tomorrow (15 January) charged with possess for supply (cannabis).

Drugs cause a lot of harm in our communities, and I want to acknowledge the wider team of Police staff who have assisted in collecting information and evidence that ultimately lead us to making this arrest.

We remain committed to holding people to account by putting them before the courts and seizing their assets that criminal profits have paid for.

- Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Paula Drewery

