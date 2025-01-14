Walk Your Dog Month – Expert Warns: Avoid ‘Pack Walking’ For A Safer Stroll

With the popularity of dog walkers on the rise, an important question has emerged: just how many dogs can one person safely handle?

At least one expert believes the number is far smaller than most imagine, and strongly advocates for walking no more than two pups at any one time. Any more than that and things can quickly spiral out of control, potentially affecting the safety of others – and the dogs themselves.

Michelle le Long, COO at pet insurance specialist PD Insurance says that after seeing a rise in ‘pack walkers’, health and safety concerns are arising. “While most of us love dogs, nobody wants to be inconvenienced or worse if pups get loose or can’t be effectively controlled. So, we asked our resident expert for advice.”

Certified dog behaviour consultant Maria Alomajan says she has strong thoughts on ‘multiple dog walking’. “The basic premise is pretty simple. We only have two arms – and even then, that doesn’t necessarily mean we should walk two dogs.”

That’s because two unruly adult Retrievers could very easily overpower a 52-kilogram woman. It might be different if the example was two Pekingese puppies and a 90-kilogram man. “The point is that there are multiple variables, starting with the size, weight, temperament and training of the dogs – and more or less goes for the person walking them, too,” explains Alomajan.

Expect the unexpected

One of the biggest things to be aware of is the potential for one or more of the dogs in your care to get a sudden case of the zoomies or see something worth chasing – perhaps a fluffy cat - and make a sudden break for it. “There’s a whole bunch of brain-hurting physics involved in calculating a dog’s pulling power: size, weight, velocity, distance to gain velocity, energy absorbed by leashes, the angle of the pull, and goodness knows what else,” Alomajan says.

The question is, ‘can you manage a sudden bolt?’. And if you have multiple dogs, can you handle the possibility of all of them bolting at once?”

Just one dog taking fright from a noisy motorbike or lunging at another person or pup and things can go from calm to chaotic in an instant. More than one dog multiplies that risk. “Even if you have all three or four dogs on a leash, do you have a plan for these or any other unexpected scenarios? Can you manage all those dogs pulling in different directions, or even worse, in the same direction, after the same cat, or bitch on heat?

Nothing is 100% guaranteed when it comes to behaviour, and nothing should ever be taken for granted. I’m not saying everyone should only ever walk one dog. I’m saying there are many variables, and a risk assessment needs to be done.”

Alomajan says these questions should be absolutely top of mind for anyone walking one dog, let alone a group of them.

Be present, not distracted

A further crucial factor is being present. Distracted dog walkers who aren’t fully aware of their dogs and the environment aren’t going to do the best job. Alomajan believes in leaving phones behind, or at the very least secured in a pocket or a bag, when walking dogs. “Your pup will have a far better time if you’re focused on the walk and him or her, rather than glued to your phone,” she says. “And of course, paying attention, or not, is a further factor in managing more than one dog.”

More than two? Just not a good idea

While calculating a perfect ‘dog to walker’ ratio is probably possible for those with time on their hands, and a physics degree, Alomajan says there’s a far easier method of getting a good answer that keeps you, your dogs, and anyone else out-and-about safe.

Keeping in mind dogs can have a pulling power of four times their weight, are you sure you have full control of the dogs on the end of the leash? Walking dogs is one of those ‘hope for the best but plan for the worst’ type scenarios. You have to consider the possibility of the unexpected and you need a contingency plan for, say, if one pup is injured and can’t walk, or if a pack fight develops, or when other dogs or cats or people are encountered.”

Even a simple task like picking up after a dog can become a nightmare when handling more than two pooches, she adds.

“And that’s the crux of it: by prioritising proper handling and control, we can create a more enjoyable and secure environment for everyone,” adds Le Long. “This ensures that both dogs and people can share public spaces peacefully and responsibly.”

