Piha Incident Response Notification
Tuesday, 14 January 2025, 8:26 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand
Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) can confirm that
surf lifeguards sadly recovered a body of a deceased person
from North Piha at approximately 5:00pm today.
The
team at Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends our heartfelt
condolences to the whānau and friends of the
deceased.
We are providing support to the surf
lifesavers involved.
The matter has been handed to
Police.
