Piha Incident Response Notification

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) can confirm that surf lifeguards sadly recovered a body of a deceased person from North Piha at approximately 5:00pm today.

The team at Surf Life Saving New Zealand extends our heartfelt condolences to the whānau and friends of the deceased.

We are providing support to the surf lifesavers involved.

The matter has been handed to Police.

