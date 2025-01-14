Appeal For Information After Attempted Robbery, Dunedin

Dunedin Police are appealing for information from the public following an attempted robbery of a commercial premises in the North East Valley area.

At around 9.14pm on Saturday 28 December, Police were alerted to a person with their face covered entering a bar on North Road.

After being confronted by an employee, the alleged offender exited the premises and fleeing the area in a stolen vehicle.

Police believe the stolen maroon 1993 Mazda Familia, registration MSN831, was being driven by another person.

After following lines of enquiry, Police located the vehicle abandoned on Littlebourne Road on Thursday 31 December.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the attempted robbery, or who may have CCTV footage of the incident.

Police are also looking for any sightings, CCTV, or dashcam footage of the stolen Mazda between Saturday 28 December and Thursday 31 December.

If you have any information that can assist Police in our investigation, please contact us online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking "Update Report" or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241229/1914.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

