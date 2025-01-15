Jalsa Salana New Zealand 2025: A Celebration Of Freedom, Faith, And Unity

Auckland, NZ - The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand is proud to host its annual spiritual convention, Jalsa Salana New Zealand, on 17th & 18th January 2025. This event, rooted in a tradition established in 1891, goes beyond spiritual renewal to stand as a celebration of freedom of faith in New Zealand and a testament to the community’s resilience.

A vast majority of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand are former refugees who fled religious persecution in Pakistan. In New Zealand, they have found safety, freedom, and the opportunity to practice their faith openly. At the opening of the Jalsa, the New Zealand flag will be hoisted alongside the community’s flag, symbolising gratitude and loyalty to a country that upholds religious freedom.

"Jalsa Salana is more than a spiritual convention," said Mr Bashir Khan, the National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand. "It is a moment to reflect on the blessings of freedom, express our gratitude to New Zealand, and reaffirm our commitment to the values of peace, unity, and service to humanity."

Exhibition Highlights

A special exhibition will be held during the convention, showcasing the life and teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and the Promised Messiah, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad. The exhibition will also explore the remarkable discoveries about figures like Baba Guru Nanak, Jesus and the Arabic language.

A dedicated section will delve into the Israel-Palestine conflict, presenting perspectives from the Caliphs of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community on achieving lasting peace in the region.

Guest Session on World Peace

The Guest Session, scheduled for Saturday, 18th January, from 11:00 AM, will focus on the theme “World Peace and the Coming of a Divine Saviour in Our Times.” Open to the public, this session will feature a keynote address by Imam Mustenser Qamar, discussing the universal yearning for peace and how divine guidance can inspire solutions to modern challenges.

Attendees are encouraged to RSVP in advance to secure their place at this thought-provoking session.

A Platform for Unity and Harmony

Jalsa Salana NZ brings together people from diverse backgrounds, offering opportunities for spiritual enrichment, interfaith dialogue, and community building. Attendees will experience inspiring addresses, prayers, and cultural exhibits, all aligned with the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s motto: “Love for All, Hatred for None."

