Man Facing Range Of Charges After Search Warrant, Napier

Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 2:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A firearm, ammunition, drugs, cash, and multiple stolen items have been seized by Police following a search warrant in Napier.

On Tuesday 14 January, staff from the Eastern District Organised Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a property on Thames Street at around 4pm.

(Photo/Supplied)

A loaded firearm and multiple calibre rounds of ammunition were seized during the search warrant.

Around 60 bags of cannabis and a small quantity of methamphetamine were also seized, alongside a scale and $3900 cash.

A stolen E-Scooter and multiple stolen Milwaukee power tools were also located during the search warrant.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested and is due to appear in Hastings District Court today.

He has been charged with a range of charges including supplying methamphetamine, possession to supply methamphetamine, unlawfully possessing a firearm, and possession to supply cannabis.

Police will continue to target those who supply illicit drugs, which cause extreme harm and damage to our communities. However, we cannot do this alone, and we ask that anyone with information about the supply of illicit drugs contacts us on 105.

Information can also be reported to your local Police station or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 0800 555 111.

We encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through Alcohol and Drug helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 8681.

© Scoop Media

