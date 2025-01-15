Nominations Close Soon For Marlborough’s Next Living Cultural Treasure

Pulse by Fran Maguire, 2016 Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure (Photo/Supplied)

Nominations for the Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure Award close next Friday.

The prestigious award is open to individuals who have made an extraordinary, inspiring and significant contribution to cultural endeavour in Marlborough throughout their lifetime.

Council’s Arts, Culture and Heritage Manager Nicola Neilson said someone became a living cultural treasure when they shaped the cultural and creative fabric of their community.

“Marlborough has celebrated individuals like Peg Moorhouse, master weaver and fibre artist, and Fran Maguire, ceramic artist, through the Marlborough Living Cultural Treasure Award. These remarkable figures have enriched our heritage and inspired generations,” Mrs Neilson said.

“Throughout the years Marlborough has also honoured kapa haka teacher Nan Kahu Chadwick, composer and choreographer Kevin Moseley, weaver Kairaranga Kaiako Margaret Bond, artists Clem Mellish, Triska Blumenfield and J S Parker, author Dame Joy Cowley and director and producer Duncan Whiting. The award is only given once every three years so if you know of someone deserving, don’t wait until 2028,” she said.

The award was established in 2012 by Marlborough Museum in partnership with Council and the Marlborough Express. In 2023, the Marlborough Heritage Trust closed its operations and in early 2024 Council agreed to take on guardianship of the award.

Nominations close at 5pm on Friday 24 January and the award will be presented at a formal ceremony in April.

For more information go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/our-community/grants-and-awards/marlborough-living-cultural-treasure-award

© Scoop Media

