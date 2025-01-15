Finalists Announced For ZAWAA25

Marie Porter’s ZAWAA24 Premier Award-winning work, The Rocks, at the ZAWAA24 opening event. (Photo/Supplied)

The Zonta Ashburton Women’s Art Awards (ZAWAA) return to the Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum for the ninth year. With an unprecedented 126 entries, the judges had a tough decision in selecting the finalists. Preselection judging has resulted in 31 artists qualifying as finalists for the Premier Award with an additional 25 artists included in the Young Generation Award specifically for women between the ages of 16-20.

ZAWAA seeks to raise the status of visual artists who identify as women and to acknowledge the contribution women make to the greater art discourse. The award is aligned with the values of Zonta International, which exists to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Once again, a high caliber of artworks has been submitted for consideration in the Awards, and this year’s judging has been particularly difficult due to the high number of entries. Judge Christina Read, stated “It has been an absolute honour and privilege to witness the depth of creativity emerging from the Waitaha Canterbury region from these talented women artists. Creativity is a profoundly courageous act—it requires vulnerability and bravery to share one’s vision with the world. It’s been inspiring to see.”

The ZAWAA judging panel consists of three professionals within the art sector representing academic, curatorial and practice-based backgrounds. The preselection process is based on an anonymous number ranking system with judges seeing images and reading an artist statement supplied with the entry. Final judging will take place on-site with all finalists on display.

Judges for the 2025 awards are:

Jenna Packer, full-time practicing artist.

Christina Read, Senior Lecturer in Fine Arts at Whitecliffe School on Fine Arts.

Kyla Mackenzie, Curator and Collections Manager at Suter Art Gallery Te Aratoi O Whakatū.

The Zonta Ashburton Women’s Art Awards Finalists for 2025 are:

Amie Blackwell, Saskia Bunce-Rath, Sheena Burton, Emma Byrne, Marie Celeste, Carolyn Currie, Deanna Gracie, Katie Hallam, Julia Holden, Julia Holderness, Ina Johann, Yuki Komiyama, Monica Koster, Claire Langlands, Vic Mangan, Jessica Marcotte, Malaea McFadyen, Ferne Mcintosh, Amy McMillan, Nina Morris, Maree Quinn, Gemma Root, Cheriene Singer, Elfi Spiewack, Paige Tonkin, Charrette Van Eekelen, Elise Waterson, Clara Wells, Shannon Williamson, Sophie Wood, Viv Wotton.

Finalists for the Young Generation Award are:

Heilee Amonelo, Khaijren Neya Balbuena, Nina Banva, Sophie Browniee, Marley Celedonio, Ella Clarke-Powell, Abbey Cruickstank, Anna Do, Gracymay Ellen, Alexis Elliott, Margarette Erfe, Georgia Grins, Madeline Hann, Reka Harvey, Mackenzie Keech, Rose Langford, Kate Lusby, Rosie Major, Scarlett Giffin Munn, Lily Kempton Reeves, Emily Smith, Yua Tanaka, Aska Ueda, Sienna Yearbury, Ako Yoshizawa.

The award winners will be announced at the exhibition opening on Friday, 07 March at 7pm at the Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum. Coinciding with the awards ceremony is the opening of a solo exhibition by Marie Porter, the Premier Award winner for ZAWAA24.

As with other years, in addition to the main awards, a People’s Choice Award will be open to visitors to vote for their favourite work throughout the duration of the exhibition and will be awarded at its conclusion.

A generous grant from NZ Creative Communities has enabled the creation of a free catalogue which will include details on all the finalists, along with judges’ and sponsors’ profiles. ZAWAA25 is proudly supported by Zonta Club of Ashburton, CNZ Creative Communities Grant, Forsyth Barr, Barker's Foodstore & Eatery, ANZ Bank, Bushey Park Trust, Everist Gilchrist Lawyers, Straight 8 Estate Wines, Scorpio Books, Samantha Rose Flowers, Kate Murney, Terrace Croft and The Rabbit Ashburton.

Exhibition Details:

ZAWAA25

Opening | 07 March | 7pm

Exhibition | 08 March – 27 April 2025

