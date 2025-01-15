Update - Homicide Investigation, Thames

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke:

Police have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with an incident at address on Rolleston Street, Thames on Monday 13 January which led to the death of a man and the launch of a homicide investigation.

The 28-year-old man is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court on 16 January facing a charge of murder.

Police are now able to confirm the name of the deceased. He was 60-year-old Maxwell Connor of Thames. Our thoughts are with his whānau at this time.

Police continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward. In particular we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed an altercation in Rolleston St at around 3.40pm on Monday afternoon.

If you have any information, please contact Police via 105 either online [1]or over the phone referencing file number: 250113/5723

