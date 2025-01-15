Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Anawhata Fire Rescue Incident Response Notification

Wednesday, 15 January 2025, 9:37 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving New Zealand

Surf Life Saving New Zealand (SLSNZ) can confirm that Piha surf lifeguards successfully rescued seven people from an incident at Anawhata Beach, West Auckland

At approximately 7:00pm on 15 January, New Zealand Police and Fire Emergency New Zealand contacted SLSNZ requesting support to extract people stranded at Anawhata Beach due to a bush fire.

Piha Surf Lifesaving Club deployed surf lifeguards on three inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) and two rescue water crafts (RWC). They successfully extracted seven people from Anawhata Beach and returned them safely to Piha at around 8pm.

