National Accounts (Income, Saving, Assets, And Liabilities): September 2024 Quarter

Thursday, 16 January 2025, 11:07 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

16 January 2025

We have developed experimental quarterly estimates for institutional sector accounts and balance sheets to provide more timely data on New Zealand’s economy. We have published these experimental estimates on a quarterly basis since the first release for the March 2021 quarter.

Key facts

Quarterly income and outlay accounts

In the September 2024 quarter, compared with the June 2024 quarter (in seasonally adjusted terms):

  • household saving decreased $443 million to -$1.8 billion
  • household net disposable income fell 0.2 percent ($144 million):
    • compensation of employees rose 0.3 percent ($122 million)
    • income of self-employed businesses (entrepreneurial income) received by households rose 1.9 percent ($183 million) after a fall in the previous quarter
    • income tax paid by households rose 1.2 percent ($195 million)
  • household final consumption expenditure rose 0.5 percent ($299 million)
  • non-financial business enterprises saving fell $399 million to $67 million
  • interest received by financial business enterprises fell 1.2 percent ($181 million)
  • interest paid by financial business enterprises fell 2.7 percent ($393 million).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

  • National accounts (income, saving, assets, and liabilities): September 2024 quarter - https://www.stats.govt.nz/experimental/national-accounts-income-saving-assets-and-liabilities-september-2024-quarter
  • CSV files for download - https://www.stats.govt.nz/large-datasets/csv-files-for-download/
