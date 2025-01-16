Warmer Weekend Ahead For Most; Wet And Windy Next Week

16/01/2025

Covering period of Thursday 16th - Tuesday 21st January

MetService is forecasting a warmer weekend ahead, bringing a long-awaited summer feel for most across Aotearoa New Zealand. The settled, mostly dry weather that many have witnessed this week is expected to continue; bringing an end to the unseasonal cool temperatures in some areas. In contrast, wet and windy conditions will be part of the weekend in the Far North.

(Photo/Supplied)

MetService Meteorologist Surprise Mhlongo said, “Mainly fine weather is forecast for most over the weekend, apart from a few showers in some places inland. The good news is that we are forecasting a wind flow change from the cool southerlies to easterlies, bringing in warmer temperatures for most. The exception to this will be the east of the North Island, including Wairarapa where conditions will remain cool, cloudy and showery. Wellington is expected to reach maximum temperature of at least 21 from Friday, so hopefully there will be fewer jumpers needed this Anniversary Day.”

Although the weather will be mainly fine for most, a rain bearing weather system is forecast to move onto the upper North Island over the weekend.

“A strengthening easterly wind brings showers in Northland and Auckland from Saturday, with possible heavy rain and strong easterlies in exposed places.”, added Mhlongo.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The beginning of next week might introduce a change in weather, with rain spreading southwards.

“A band of rain will move to the southern half of the North Island and the eastern areas of the South Island from Tuesday early morning, while the possible heavy rain and strong to gale easterlies continue in Northland and Auckland, spreading to Coromandel. Although it is still early days, Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay might also experience heavy rain on Tuesday. We may see the first set of severe weather warnings for the new year, so keep an eye on metservice.com for any updates.” said Mhlongo.

© Scoop Media

