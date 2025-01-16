Kaipara On Cusp Of Meteorological Drought

Lower than expected rainfall and extremely low river flows are edging Kaipara District closer to drought conditions.

Northland Regional Council’s latest Hydrology Climate Report shows the Northland region recorded 50% of the average rainfall for December 2024. Three areas in Kaipara held the lowest site average for the month of December – Kai Iwi Lakes recorded just 32% of expected rainfall in December, Dargaville recorded 29%, and Paparoa 25%. River flows in the west of Kaipara recorded less than 5% of their expected monthly flows.

Compared to previous summers, Northland is currently matching the conditions recorded in January of 2020. The region experienced one of the most severe droughts on record after record low rainfall levels in 2019 and a dry summer in 2019/2020.

Approximately 22 percent of the Kaipara district are on town water supply with the remainder using private tanks. Residents on town supply in Dargaville and Baylys Beach have been on water restrictions since before Christmas, the earliest the area has been in Level 3 in recent history.

While rain is forecast for this weekend (18/19 January) below or near average normal rainfall is projected between January and March. Kaipara District Council Chief Executive Jason Marris says people need to prepare for further water restrictions in the near future.

“The 2020 drought had a significant impact on our farmers, communities and horticultural businesses which rely on rainfall for water. Our team is meeting twice weekly to monitor levels and plan for any changes in restrictions.”

Dargaville and Baylys Beach water supply is not drawn from a reservoir and relies on water flow in the Kaihu River. The amount of water the Council can draw from the river is limited by a Resource Consent issued by Northland Regional Council and water restrictions are triggered based on the water flow.

“Basically we need more rain in the streams and rivers to increase the flow and allow us to ease restrictions – until that happens, we need to continue to reduce our water use immediately, to make sure we all have enough for our basic needs.”

Improving Dargaville’s water security is a top priority for Council, says Mr Marris, and investigations and work on options to either connect to Te Tai Tokerau Water Trust or upgrading the Waiatua Dam has already been carried out by staff. Any efforts to shore up the supply and make it more resilient will come with significant cost.

“Elected members will soon be discussing options for improving the long-term water supply for Dargaville and any impact on ratepayers. The solution is expected to cost in the millions and will not be a decision made lightly.”

Residents on private water tanks are asked to manage their water use carefully, check tanks and order water top-ups well in advance.

For ongoing updates on water restrictions sign up to Antenno, follow the Kaipara District Council Facebook page or go to the website.

Council encourages anyone who spots a leak when out and about to report it immediately. If you find a leak or see any water in open drains, culverts, wet grass or driveways when we haven’t had any rain – please report it to 0800 727 059.

