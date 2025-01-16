Serious Crash, SH 2 Waihi - Waikato

State Highway 2 / Tauranga Road near Waihi is blocked following a serious crash.

The single vehicle crash happened about 10km south of the town just after 8pm.

Indications are there are serious injuries.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

