Serious Crash, SH 2 Waihi - Waikato
Thursday, 16 January 2025, 8:54 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 / Tauranga Road near Waihi is blocked
following a serious crash.
The single vehicle crash
happened about 10km south of the town just after
8pm.
Indications are there are serious
injuries.
The road is blocked and motorists are asked
to take alternate
routes.
