Te Taitimu Trust Kicks Off First Annual Wellbeing Camp For Tamariki In 2025

Te Hauke, Hawke's Bay – Te Taitimu Trust, a cornerstone of community wellbeing and cultural resilience, is thrilled to announce its Annual Wellbeing Camp for Tamariki, set to take place at Pukeaute Papakāinga in Te Hauke. This exciting initiative will welcome over 25 local tamariki for a transformative experience focused on strengthening relationships, increasing physical activity, exploring local history, and mastering vital water safety skills.

Led by Zack Makoare, a passionate advocate for Māori wellbeing, the Trust has a longstanding tradition of empowering young people and their whānau. Reflecting on the significance of the camp, Makoare says:

“For over 15 years, these camps have been about bringing tamariki, rangatahi, and whānau together to reconnect with the whenua and embrace the beauty of being Māori. Our key focus has always been on wellbeing and suicide prevention, and we believe that instilling positive behaviors and values early is one of the greatest gifts we can offer to reset the path for our young people. Water safety is another critical area. Far too many of our whānau have lost their lives due to a lack of swimming skills and understanding of water conditions. Through our motto, ‘Turning the tide,’ we aim to guide our whānau toward hauora – true wellbeing.”

Established in 2007, Te Taitimu Trust continues its mission to address Māori health disparities and nurture future leaders. Originally focused on suicide prevention, the Trust has since expanded its scope to include a holistic approach to mental health, cultural identity, and environmental stewardship. With programs that integrate maara kai, mahinga kai, and rongoā Māori, the Trust delivers workshops and hands-on activities that teach sustainable practices and traditional knowledge to tamariki and their whānau.

The Annual Wellbeing Camp is a testament to Te Taitimu Trust’s commitment to fostering resilience, empowering cultural identity, and ensuring the health and safety of future generations.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

