Crash, SH29, Lower Kaimai - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash that has closed State Highway 29, Lower Kaimai, this morning.

The crash involved three vehicles – a car, ute and small truck – however there are no reports of serious injuries. It was occurred about 10.30am, between Poripori Road and Thorn Road.

The crash has closed the highway and there is heavy traffic as a result.

Motorists, especially those leaving Tauranga, are advised to expect delays while the scene is cleared, which may take some time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

