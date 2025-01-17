Water Conservation Urged As Dry Summer Continues

Northlanders and visitors to the region are being urged to conserve water as a dry summer continues.

Northland Regional Council Chair Geoff Crawford says parts of the Far North and Kaipara Districts have been under water restrictions since late last year and the region has only got drier since then.

"That - coupled with an influx of the tens of thousands of visitors we’re expecting over Northland-Auckland Anniversary weekend and Waitangi week - all puts pressure on our water supplies."

Chair Crawford says the regional council, which monitors river flows, groundwater and manages resource consents to take water, is urging everyone to play their part and do what they can to conserve water.

"Water shortages affect everyone - albeit in different ways - with farmers and water tank users needing to pay to top up their supplies. That water has to come from somewhere."

"Rainfall is the key to it all...we've been hoping for it and while some areas have had some rainfall in recent weeks and some further rain is predicted in the coming week, unfortunately it has not fallen across the whole region and has not been enough to top up our rivers."

While the region waits for rain, Chair Crawford urges people to use water sensibly and notify any leaks to their local district council.

He says Bewaterwise.org.nz has some useful water saving tips.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

