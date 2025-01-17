Eagle-eyed Camera Ops Help Nab Burglars

Police are extending our thanks to local council camera operators in Rotorua and Tauranga after their eagle eyes assisted Police in the arrest of five young people early this morning, following an attempted burglary in Rotorua.

About 2am Police received a report of an attempted burglary at a store on Amohau Street, after an alarm activation alerted Rotorua Lakes Council CCTV operators to the incident.

Police observed the vehicle as it fled on Amohau Street and signalled for it to stop. It did not stop and instead drove dangerously and at speed, on to Fairy Springs Road and out of town. A pursuit was abandoned due to the manner of driving.

The vehicle was then sighted by Tauranga City Council CCTV operators in Tauranga, where Police in the area successfully spiked the vehicle, and it came to a stop near Paraone Koikoi Drive.

The alleged offenders exited the vehicle and fled on foot, but did not make it far before being located and arrested with the assistance of a dog unit.

Five youth, aged between 15 and 17 were due to appear in the Tauranga Youth Court today.

This good result comes after a similar burglary incident involving a commercial premises on Ruapehu Street, Taupo on Monday 13 January. Four alleged youth offenders aged between 15 and 17 were arrested after fleeing the scene in a vehicle after using that vehicle in an attempt to gain access to the premises.

CCTV was once again utilised here to sight the vehicle, before it was successfully spiked near Clayton Road. The suspects fled from the vehicle on foot. They were located and arrested with the assistance of a dog unit.

These two incidents are not believed to be linked.

The arrests across these two incidents outline the coordination between Police and local councils across multiple towns and areas in an attempt to apprehend offenders.

The use of CCTV footage continues to be an asset to investigations and serves as an extra tool for Police, one that helps us maintain a strong partnership with our local councils.

