Maintenance Works On Tara Road, Pāpāmoa – One Lane Open Each Way

We’re undertaking pre-seal road repairs on Tara Road in Pāpāmoa as part of our annual resurfacing programme, to ensure smoother and safer journeys for people travelling around Tauranga.

Between Sunday 19 January and Saturday 25 January, maintenance works will take place between the Domain Road and Doncaster Drive roundabouts during the daytime. This work includes digouts, which involves excavating and replacing sections, stabilising to improve the base layers, and patch sealing. This work is highly weather dependent.

One half of Tara Road will be closed, reducing traffic to a single lane in each direction from Doncaster Drive to Domain Road while this work is underway.

Twin Oak Avenue can be accessed via Doncaster Drive instead of Tara Road.

Access for residents who live on Obsidian Way and Royal Ascot Drive will also be made available.

This is the first phase of work on Tara Road in 2025. Crews will be returning in March to resurface the road. Dates for this work will be advised closer to the time to allow people to plan their journeys.

