Coastguard Reports Record Day For Bar Watches

January 16, 2025, was a historic day for Coastguard Tautiaki Moana, with the charity’s radio operators recording 675 bar crossing reports - the highest number ever logged in a single day. Since the start of the year, Coastguard has monitored 1,518 bar crossing trips through its Bar Watch service, highlighting the growing vigilance and safety consciousness of Kiwi boaties.

This record-breaking activity is paired with encouraging signs that so far this year, Coastguard has seen no major bar crossing incidents on the water. This reflects the impact of boaties’ proactive efforts to prioritise safety, supported by Coastguard’s Bar Watch service and education initiatives, such as its Bar Awareness Seminar Roadshow and bar crossing video series.

Coastguard’s Bar Watch provides a vital safety net where boaties log their crossings via VHF or *500 from a mobile, ensuring someone is keeping watch. If a crossing report isn’t closed within 15–30 minutes (depending on the bar), Coastguard initiates a search operation, offering peace of mind and rapid response in case of emergencies.

“Crossing bars is one of the most dangerous things boaties do, and it’s where we see a lot of loss of life,” says Coastguard Head of Operations Rob McCaw. “The record number of bar crossings logged reflects how many people are venturing further afield for their boating activities, and with that comes risk. My thanks go out to all our volunteers and radio operators for keeping watch and supporting boaties every step of the way.”

The dangers of bar crossings were brought into sharp focus during the winter of 2024, when three lives were lost at Riverton Bar in Southland and one at the Jacks Bay River Bar in the Catlins. These heartbreaking events serve as a powerful reminder of the risks involved and the lifesaving importance of preparation and education.

To help prevent such tragedies, Coastguard partnered with the New Zealand Sport Fishing Council and local boating clubs to deliver the 2024 Bar Awareness Seminar Roadshow. The seminars attracted 2,175 attendees across 39 events nationwide, a significant increase from 2023, which saw 539 attendees across 11 events. This impressive growth demonstrates the growing recognition among Kiwi boaties of the importance of preparation and safety when crossing bars.

The free seminars provided practical, hands-on knowledge to help boaties make informed decisions before attempting a bar crossing. Covering topics like identifying bar-specific hazards, interpreting weather and tidal conditions, and what to do in emergencies, the seminars aim to equip attendees with the skills needed to understand the risks their local bars pose.

The strong turnout at the seminars highlights the growing commitment of boaties across Aotearoa to prioritising safety on the water. Rob adds, “Boaties who engage in initiatives like our Bar Awareness Seminar Roadshow, use the Bar Watch service, wear lifejackets, carry at least two forms of communication, and check marine weather conditions, are helping to build a culture of preparation and safety. I encourage boaties to keep up the good work and not let their guard down - complacency is the enemy of safety.”

For more information on bar crossings or to log a bar crossing, visit Boats Crossing Dangerous Bars: Safety Tips & Bar… | Coastguard

