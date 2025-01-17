Some Big Events To Take A Shine To This Summer

Pasifika WCC (Photo/Supplied)

The capital’s 2025 summer season has kicked-off with a full calendar of exciting and entertaining events and activities coming to Pōneke over the next few months.

Check out, and add to the diary, the many events and festivals that Wellington City Council proudly produces and supports, making our city the vibrant cultural capital of New Zealand.

Mayor Tory Whanau says: “This summer our city is brimming with exciting cultural events and other activities. From captivating art exhibitions and cultural festivals, to international football and cricket games and garden parties, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“We encourage all Wellingtonians and visitors to immerse themselves in our diverse cultural offerings, support local artists and performers, and celebrate the unique spirit of our community.”

A number of roads around the city will be closed for some of these events, and town will get busy for the major ones, so please consider taking public transport, cycling, scooting or walking to events, and allow extra time for your journey.

Full details of street closures can be found at wellington.govt.nz/street-event-closure.

Full details of cruise boats arriving in the capital: centreport.co.nz/what-we-do/cruise-ships.

Check out metlink.co.nz for updates on public transport, visit Council's events section for more events and information, and...

