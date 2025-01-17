Name Release - SH 2, Wairoa Crash

Police can now release the name of the person who died following a crash on State Highway 2, Wairoa on Sunday 12 January.

He was 14-year-old Kaos Brown from Wairoa.

Four other people were injured in the single vehicle crash, and have since been released from hospital.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

