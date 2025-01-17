Name Release - SH 2, Wairoa Crash
Friday, 17 January 2025, 4:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died
following a crash on State Highway 2, Wairoa on Sunday 12
January.
He was 14-year-old Kaos Brown from
Wairoa.
Four other people were injured in the single
vehicle crash, and have since been released from
hospital.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
