Vintage Vehicles Send Hospital Message To Wellington

Cliff the Ambulance leads the convoy of vintage vehicles into Dunedin’s Octagon today.(Photo/Supplied)

A convoy of vintage vehicles led by Cliff the Ambulance has sent a raucous reminder to Wellington that the Save Our Southern Hospital campaign is not going away.

The convoy – including vintage buses, cars, fire engines, a tractor, an ATV, multiple DCC trucks and one Councillor on a bike – was led by Cliff the Ambulance from South Dunedin through the city to the Octagon, where it made a noisy arrival shortly before midday.

Members of the public – some wearing campaign tee-shirts and waving campaign signs – were encouraged to give the convoy waves and toots as it passed by.

The convoy is a reminder to the politicians in Wellington the South won’t be silenced, and we won’t be taking our foot off the gas in our campaign for the hospital the South deserves.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says, “We’ve been waiting four months for the Government to make up its mind, and the costs of delay are mounting every day.

“Our message to the government is simple – build the hospital you promised and stop penny pinching at the expense of the health of the South.”

