Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Vintage Vehicles Send Hospital Message To Wellington

Friday, 17 January 2025, 4:37 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Cliff the Ambulance leads the convoy of vintage vehicles into Dunedin’s Octagon today.(Photo/Supplied)

A convoy of vintage vehicles led by Cliff the Ambulance has sent a raucous reminder to Wellington that the Save Our Southern Hospital campaign is not going away.

The convoy – including vintage buses, cars, fire engines, a tractor, an ATV, multiple DCC trucks and one Councillor on a bike – was led by Cliff the Ambulance from South Dunedin through the city to the Octagon, where it made a noisy arrival shortly before midday.

Members of the public – some wearing campaign tee-shirts and waving campaign signs – were encouraged to give the convoy waves and toots as it passed by.

The convoy is a reminder to the politicians in Wellington the South won’t be silenced, and we won’t be taking our foot off the gas in our campaign for the hospital the South deserves.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says, “We’ve been waiting four months for the Government to make up its mind, and the costs of delay are mounting every day.

“Our message to the government is simple – build the hospital you promised and stop penny pinching at the expense of the health of the South.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 