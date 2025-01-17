Don’t Be Foiled: Police Reminder Ahead Of SailGP Racing

Police are reminding the public about airspace restrictions in place over parts of the Waitematā Harbour, with SailGP racing over the coming days.

Keen photographers and videographers are being reminded about temporary restrictions in place between 17 and 19 January.

Those restrictions are in place over the racecourse on each day between 4 and 7pm.

Helicopters will be flying about the course on either side of those times as well.

Police Operation Commander, Inspector Jason Homan, says this means no drones or other aircraft can operation within the restricted exclusion zone.

“We are asking Aucklanders to comply with these restrictions given there will be helicopters flying at low altitude capturing the race action.

“If a drone were to operate in this environment it poses significant safety implications for everyone concerned.

“We would like to advise the public that regardless of whether they are certified to operate a drone, under Civil Aviation rules they still cannot fly within an exclusion zone.”

There are significant penalties that apply for those found to be breaching CAA rules.

Inspector Homan says: “We hope that common sense prevails, and that everyone has a good time and enjoys the event safely.”

