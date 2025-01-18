Restricted Fire Season For Murchison And Lake Rotoiti

Supplied: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has declared a restricted fire season for the Murchison and Lake Rotoiti areas from 8am, Monday 20 January, until further notice.

This is inclusive of the Murchison township.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an outdoor fire will need a fire permit authorised by Fire and Emergency, which can be applied for at www.checkitsalright.nz.

Fire and Emergency Nelson Marlborough District Manager Grant Hayward says the change is due to the continuing dry and windy weather conditions which are drying out vegetation and increasing the wildfire danger.

"Returning to a restricted fire season gives us more controls and oversight as to where and when an open fire can be used safely," he says.

"It’s important that everyone takes all the steps they can to reduce the fire risk for our safety, property, and the environment.

"We urge people lighting fires with a permit to make sure they don’t light more than one at a time and don’t leave any fire unattended.

"Wait for it to burn out and then dampen down the burn area. Make sure the fire is fully extinguished.

"Keep piles small and monitor old burn sites regularly for reignition, especially in coastal areas.

"If you’re not sure whether you should be lighting a fire, go to www.checkitsalright.nz where you can enter your address and find out. The website advises on the risk for different types of fire activity and provides fire safety advice."

