Unexplained Death, Whangārei

Sunday, 19 January 2025, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are making enquiries after a woman was found deceased at a Whau Valley, Whangārei address yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Moody Avenue address shortly before 5pm after the woman was found unresponsive.

The circumstances surrounding her death are currently unexplained, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The property will undergo a scene examination today.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who may have information about any incidents that might relate to this death, or those involved.

If you have information to share, please use our 105 service and quote reference number 250118/3763.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

