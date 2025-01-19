Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unexplained Death, Stratford

Sunday, 19 January 2025, 6:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police investigating the death of a man in Stratford overnight (Saturday 18 January), are appealing for information.

About 11:15pm a man was located deceased on Lear Street, after deciding to walk back from an event on Miranda Street around 10pm.

His death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing to determine how he died.

If anyone saw anything between Miranda Street and Lear Street, Stratford, between 10pm and 11:30pm, or has any information they believe may assist in the investigation, not yet reported to us, please get in touch with Police.

You can contact us via 105 either online or over the phone, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11, please reference file number: 250119/6141.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 