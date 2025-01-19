Unexplained Death, Stratford

Police investigating the death of a man in Stratford overnight (Saturday 18 January), are appealing for information.

About 11:15pm a man was located deceased on Lear Street, after deciding to walk back from an event on Miranda Street around 10pm.

His death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries remain ongoing to determine how he died.

If anyone saw anything between Miranda Street and Lear Street, Stratford, between 10pm and 11:30pm, or has any information they believe may assist in the investigation, not yet reported to us, please get in touch with Police.

You can contact us via 105 either online or over the phone, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11, please reference file number: 250119/6141.

