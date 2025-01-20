Heavy Rain Returns To The North

Heavy rain and strong winds return to the north of New Zealand. MetService warns of strengthening easterly winds, heavy rain and the potential for thunderstorms from Monday afternoon and into Tuesday across Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel. During Tuesday afternoon the rain spreads into Tairawhiti with periods of heavy rain expected north of Tolaga Bay.

The heaviest rain is forecast for northern and eastern areas of Northland; a Heavy Rain Warning and Severe Thunderstorms Watch cover the region. Rainfall totals of 90-120mm are possible between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning with intense bursts of rain and thunderstorms. A Heavy Rain Warning in also in place for the Coromandel Peninsula where rain is expected to feed in from the east throughout Tuesday.

Severe Weather Watches also cover the Auckland Region (including Great Barrier Island) as rain spreads over the area during Tuesday, accompanied by strong easterly winds which may reach severe gale force in exposed parts of the region.

The driving force for the wet and windy weather is an area of low pressure that sinks towards Aotearoa New Zealand from the north before tracking eastward across the upper North Island.

“It’s been a dry but cool start to 2025, so these Heavy Rain Warnings for Northland and the Coromandel are the first of the year”, says MetService Meteorologist John Law. “The potential for intense downpours and thunderstorms within the broader rain band means some areas, especially in Northland, could experience significant rainfall in a short period.”

The low pressure will also be delivering gusty easterly winds to Northland and Auckland, with gusts around 100 km/h in the most exposed locations.

“The strongest winds and wettest weather will affect areas exposed to the east,” Law adds. “For Auckland, the heaviest rain is likely to fall north of Orewa, while the strongest winds will impact the eastern coast.”

MetService urges residents in affected regions to monitor the latest Severe Weather Warnings and Watches at metservice.com.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch indicates that conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms in and near the watch area. People should remain vigilant for threatening weather and stay updated on potential Severe Thunderstorm Warnings.

