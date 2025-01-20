Extreme Care Needed On Roads Around Auckland/Northland And Coromandel – Strong Wind / Heavy Rain Forecast

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is urging drivers travelling throughout Auckland and Northland to be extra cautious over the next 24 hours with heavy rain and wind warnings in place.

Metservice has issued a number of warnings for the regions:

Northland: From 3pm Monday til 10am Tuesday - heavy rain and severe thunderstorms forecast. From 11pm Monday til 8am Tuesday – severe thunderstorms forecast. From 1am til 8am Tuesday – strong winds forecast.

From 3pm Monday til 10am Tuesday - heavy rain and severe thunderstorms forecast. From 11pm Monday til 8am Tuesday – severe thunderstorms forecast. From 1am til 8am Tuesday – strong winds forecast. Coromandel Peninsula: From 6am til 9pm Tuesday - heavy rain forecast.

From 6am til 9pm Tuesday - heavy rain forecast. Auckland and Great Barrier Island: From 4am til 4pm Tuesday – heavy rain forecast. From 4am til midday Tuesday, strong wind is forecast.

Crews will be closely monitoring the state highways while these warnings are in place.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising all road users to take extreme care, especially high sided vehicles and motorcyclists in the wind and for those who come across any surface flooding, from rising rivers and streams nearby.

It’s really important to drive to the conditions, adjust your speed and following distance when you need to and be alert for the possibility of surface flooding or debris on roads.

Please stay alert when approaching road works where crews may still be work. Other areas which may not have crews currently working may still have temporary traffic management or speed limits in place – please adhere to those speed limits.

Most importantly - drive to the conditions; if they change, reduce your speed.

Please also expect short-notice closures should conditions worsen and keep an eye on the NZTA Journey Planner for any changes.

