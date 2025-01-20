Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Back To School On The Bus

Monday, 20 January 2025, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

With school about to start again, some students may be interested in travelling to school on Orbus.

Bus travel is free for children aged from 5 to 12 with a registered Bee Card, and $1.20 for 13 to 18-year-olds, for a single trip in Dunedin, or $1.50 in Queenstown.

You can only use a Bee Card or cash to pay for your bus fare. Bank and credit cards cannot be used on buses to pay for a bus fare. Bee Cards can be purchased for $5 with a minimum $5 top up, either on the Bee Card website or in person at a Bee Card retailer.

If you haven’t caught a bus before, there’s information at www.orc.govt.nz/bus101

Please remember that bike racks on the front of buses cannot be used at the moment.

