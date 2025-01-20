Back To School On The Bus

With school about to start again, some students may be interested in travelling to school on Orbus.

Bus travel is free for children aged from 5 to 12 with a registered Bee Card, and $1.20 for 13 to 18-year-olds, for a single trip in Dunedin, or $1.50 in Queenstown.

You can only use a Bee Card or cash to pay for your bus fare. Bank and credit cards cannot be used on buses to pay for a bus fare. Bee Cards can be purchased for $5 with a minimum $5 top up, either on the Bee Card website or in person at a Bee Card retailer.

If you haven’t caught a bus before, there’s information at www.orc.govt.nz/bus101

Please remember that bike racks on the front of buses cannot be used at the moment.

