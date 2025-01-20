Strong Winds Forecast For Auckland Harbour Bridge – Drive To The Conditions

A strong wind warning is in place for Auckland Harbour Bridge over the next 24-48 hours.

Metservice has a number of strong wind, heavy rain and severe thunderstorm warnings in place for Northland; Auckland and Coromandel.

That includes the Harbour Bridge and the possibility of 75-85 km/h winds in the area between 10am and 4pm tomorrow (Tuesday).

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging bridge users to be careful when driving over the bridge and be prepared for the possibility of short-notice lane closures and reduced speeds to ensure the safety of people using the bridge.

NZTA expects the bridge to remain in 4 x 4 lane configuration during the peak traffic hours tomorrow morning and evening.

Keeping road users safe and protecting the bridge are a priority. Decisions to lower speeds, close lanes, or close are carefully considered.

Other warnings in place for the upper North Island:

Northland: From 3pm Monday til 10am Tuesday - heavy rain and severe thunderstorms forecast. From 11pm Monday til 8am Tuesday – severe thunderstorms forecast. From 1am til 8am Tuesday – strong winds forecast.

From 3pm Monday til 10am Tuesday - heavy rain and severe thunderstorms forecast. From 11pm Monday til 8am Tuesday – severe thunderstorms forecast. From 1am til 8am Tuesday – strong winds forecast. Coromandel Peninsula: From 6am til 9pm Tuesday - heavy rain forecast.

From 6am til 9pm Tuesday - heavy rain forecast. Auckland and Great Barrier Island: From 4am til 4pm Tuesday – heavy rain forecast. From 4am til midday Tuesday, strong wind is forecast.

Crews will be closely monitoring the state highways while these warnings are in place.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising all road users to take extreme care, especially high sided vehicles and motorcyclists in the wind and for those who come across any surface flooding, from rising rivers and streams nearby.

It’s really important to drive to the conditions, adjust your speed and following distance when you need to and be alert for the possibility of surface flooding or debris on roads.

