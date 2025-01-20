Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Developers Advised To Act Now As Auckland Council Proposes Major Hike In Development Contributions

Monday, 20 January 2025, 5:37 pm
Press Release: Subdivide Simplified

The Auckland Council has proposed a significant increase in development contributions, the monetary fees paid by residential property developers to fund local infrastructure projects.

Currently calculated over a 10-year timeframe, the council is now suggesting these be calculated over a 30-year timeframe, leading to substantial cost increases for developers.

The average development contribution in Auckland is expected to rise from $21,000 per lot to approximately $50,000 per lot. In certain areas, such as Tamaki, the increase is even more pronounced, jumping from $31,157 to $119,000 per lot. The Inner Northwest region will see contributions soar from $25,167 to between $89,000 and $101,000 per lot.

Troy Patchett, Director of Auckland residential development company Subdivide Simplified, expressed concern over the proposed changes.

"This increase has the potential to slam the brakes on housing developments. Many developers won't be able to pass these costs on to consumers, rendering some projects unviable. This could further inhibit future development and exacerbate the housing shortage in Auckland, New Zealand's largest and rapidly growing city," Patchett stated.

“This could lead to fewer housing development and an upward pressure on the value of existing stock”.

Patchett strongly advises those considering development to submit their council applications as soon as possible. "If you can get your applications in before March, you should only need to pay the current development contributions and won't be exposed to this increase. Don't wait to start your development projects," he urged.

The calculation of development contributions happens when development applications are lodged, with the window for this expected to close around April.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Using Scoop for work?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop. Join today with plans starting from less than $3 per week, plus gain access to exclusive Pro features.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Subdivide Simplified on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

Featured News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 
 