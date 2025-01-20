Name Release, Fatal Crash, Parkvale

Police can now name the man who died in a two-vehicle crash on Lloyd Street, Parkvale on Tuesday 24 December.

He was Christopher Bernard Halligan Lee, 36, of Ohauiti.

Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

The following message is from Chris' close friend and colleague, Caleb Hutchings:

It is with immense sadness that I acknowledge the tragic loss of Chris in a motorcycle accident.

Chris was not only a close colleague of mine for many years but also an integral part of my team when he came to work for me, who was an exceptional individual both personally and professionally.

He was a Master of his Trade and dedicated to his craft who upheld the highest standard of work ethics.

Beyond his professional excellence Chris had a profound and positive impact on my life and that of my family.

His kindness and generosity and unwavering support made him not just a colleague or employee but a true friend and an extended part of our family.

We are heartbroken by his loss and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones.

Christopher will always be remembered for his remarkable character and the lasting impression he left upon all who were privileged to know him.

