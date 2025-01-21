Fatal Crash: Egmont Road, New Plymouth

Police can now advise that one person has died following a crash on Egmont Road in Hillsborough earlier this afternoon.

The crash, involving two vehicles was reported to Police just after 2pm.

Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the person died while being transported to hospital.

A second person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit conduct a scene examination. Diversions are in place.

